Basketball Coach Reflects on Military Service

Dickinson men’s basketball assistant coach Ken Broomer recently reflected on his experiences fighting for the United States in the Iraq War.

“My immediate thought of Iraq was how incredible the resources were and what would possess one man [Saddam Hussein] to want to give up that much,” Broomer said. “I was also in awe of how the coalition forces came together to try and rebuild a broken nation.”

Broomer, a 22-year military veteran, worked with the United States joint logistics team as Deputy Director for Iraq Theater Contacts during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

When recounting his days on the battlefield, Broomer often referred to his feelings during live combat.

“You question many things internally when you’re in a war environment. I remember riding into the green zone for the first time, and I couldn’t believe what a war could do to a nation,” Broomer remarked. “The Iraqi people were living in hell on earth. It was a sad sight to see.”

Broomer, who stayed in Iraq for over eight months, claims he gained a better understanding of life while serving in such high intensity situations.

“Through it all, knowing that the right thing was being accomplished despite the circumstances made every day a good day,” he said. “There is adversity in everyday life… the key is to understand that in some way, shape, or form, adversity will happen and you need to deal with it in a positive way.”

Growing up as an Army brat, Broomer and all of his brothers served in the United States Navy. He didn’t mind the ever-changing lifestyle.

“The military was great for me. There was always something unique going on, whether we were on enemy grounds or back in our bunks,” Broomer said, “To be in the military and go through the things I did, I forged eternal friendships.”

Looking back on the Iraq War now, Broomer mentioned that there are certain things he would and wouldn’t like to have back.

“I raised my hand to protect and defend no matter the cost. I would love to have back the good people who lost their lives serving,” Broomer lamented, “It is out of respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice that I say the war was lost.”

“My last thought as I departed that country was that it would take an undetermined amount of time for Iraq to become a better nation,” Broomer stated, “Overall, for me, I really got a better sense of what freedom means, what it means to live in a country where your voice can be heard.”