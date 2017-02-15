Men’s Track Places Third at DuCharme Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s track & field team earned a third-place finish at the DuCharme Invitational on Saturday, February 11 at the Kline Center. Mason Hepner ’17 led the way, setting two new school records in the 800 meters and with the 4×1600 meter relay.

Hepner won the Rob Jansen Memorial 800 meters with a school record time of 1:55.80, eclipsing the former record set by Kent Pecora of 1:56.00 in 2011. He also anchored the 4×1600 relay as the Red Devils finished in 17:53.15 to break both the school and Kline Center records, besting the former school record of 18:01.75 set in 2012.

Bryce Descavish ’20 joined the 4×1600 relay and came in third in the mile, clocking a time of 4:28.36. Will Chandler ’19 and Duncan Hopkins ’19 ran the other two legs of the record-setting relay.

Nathan Udell ’18 ran to a win in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:11.99. Devin Glasson ’18 added a win in the shot put with a throw of 13.78 meters.

The Red Devils clocked a time of 3:40.60 to place third in the 4×400 relay as Thomas Riordan ’20 ran the lead leg with Eric Herrmann ’19 and Harry McCarthy ’17 in the middle while Billy Dougherty ’18 ran the anchor leg.

Dougherty and Herrman added eighth and ninth-place showings in the 800 meters, posting times of 2:02.81 and 2:02.83, respectively.

Malcolm Davis ’19 and Robert Pearl ’20 claimed seventh and ninth in the shot put with throws of 12.98 meters and 12.33 meters, respectively, while Adam Gamber ’20 finished eighth in the pole vault with a height of 4.10 meters (13’-5.25”).

The Red Devils travel to the Susquehanna Invitational next Saturday, February 19 with a start time of 9:00 a.m.