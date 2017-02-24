Men’s Basketball Tops Shoremen on Senior Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s basketball team took home a key Centennial Conference win on Saturday, February 18 by defeating Washington College with a score of 78-64. This win secures the No. 3-seed in the Centennial Conference playoffs next weekend for the team. The Red Devils also celebrated senior day, by honoring Robert Picka ’17’s contributions to the team prior to the game.

The Red Devils gained a rapid lead of 5-0 and extended their lead to 12-5 with the help of a three-point play by Justus Melton ’18 with 14:34 remaining in the first half. Bryce Allen ’20 followed up with a three-pointer to stretch the lead to double figures.

Dickinson built the lead to 14 points midway through the period. Before the Shoremen used a 13-5 run to cut the deficit to just six points with 2:14 remaining in the first half. Michael Jurzynski ’19 followed up by sinking the last basket of the half to give the Red Devils a 38-32 lead at the break.

Washington scored back-to-back baskets to start the second half before Picka started off a 6-0 run that was capped off by a dunk from Moses Romocki ’18, off of an assist from Picka.

Scores by Picka and Melton extended the lead to double-figures and a pair of Romocki free throws put Dickinson in front, 53-39, midway through the second period. Allen made four consecutive free throws after a foul and a technical to make the score 63-47 with 9:05 remaining in the game.

A 10-1 run by the Shoremen cut the margin to just seven before an alley-oop dunk to Romocki from Jule Brown ’19 ended the run and set off a 10-3 tear in favor of the Red Devils, which kept them in front for the rest of the contest for the final score of 78-64.

Allen led all scorers, tallying a career-high 25 points, racking up three assists and recording two steals. Melton hit 7-of-10 free throws and 5-of-8 shots from the floor to finish with 17 points and added eight rebounds.

Romocki reached double-figures in points as well with 14 to go with six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Hinckley scored seven points and dished out five assists and four rebounds while Elijah Wright ’19 and Picka combined for 11 points.

The Red Devils finish the regular season with a record of 15-10 overall and 12-6 in the Centennial Conference. With a Haverford upset over Johns Hopkins, the Red Devils earn the No. 3-seed in the tournament and will face No. 2-seed Franklin & Marshall at Swarthmore College on Friday, February 24. Tip-off is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.