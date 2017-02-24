Women’s Basketball Shines on Senior Day

The Dickinson women’s basketball team is headed to the playoffs after a convincing win over Washington College on Saturday.

The Dickinson women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a 69-50 win over visiting Washington College, celebrating senior day on Saturday afternoon at the Kline Center.

The Red Devils started all five seniors. Helen Roberts ’17 opened the game with a three-pointer and hit a jumper at the 1:11 mark and Bridget McLaughlin scored in the final seconds a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Classmates Hannah Heiring ’20 and Emily Padalino ’20 came off the bench to lead the offensive effort in the second quarter as the Red Devils built the lead to 32-21 going into halftime.

Roberts knocked down another three-pointer early on in the third quarter and Lauren McBride ’20 stretched the lead to 43-29 with 4:47 to play in the third period. Heiring finished a three-point play and Dina Dahdul ’19 buried a three-pointer to give the Devils a 54-37 advantage at the end of the third.

Jennifer Smith ’17 and Mackenzie Skerritt ’19 both scored early on in the final period to extend the margin to 20. Skerritt and Padalino strung together back-to-back three-pointers and Padalino added a free throw to give Dickinson its biggest lead of the game, 68-43, with 3:44 remaining in the contest. The Shorewomen managed cut into the deficit over course of the last three minutes but still fell short, with the final score coming in at 69-50.

Four Red Devils scored in double figures as Padalino led the way with a game-high 13 points and four rebounds while Heiring put up 10 points and corralled four rebounds, as well as draining 5-of-5 free throws.

Roberts and Smith each scored 10 points and added three rebounds while Roberts handed out four assists. Skerritt finished 3-for-3 from beyond the arc for nine total points with McBride chipping in with eight.

Seniors Kelsey Walsh ’17 and Lindsey Zwecker ’17 and Mary Martin ’17 all turned in great performances on the afternoon, as Martin finished with five points, six rebounds, four steals and an assist. She becomes the first player in program history to record 1,000 points, 650 rebounds and 200 assists in her career.

The Red Devils finish the regular season at 18-7 overall and 15-5 in the Centennial Conference. They will face Muhlenberg College in one of the conference semifinals at Haverford College on Friday, February 24. The tip-off is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m.