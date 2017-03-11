Men’s Lacrosse Takes Down Cabrini

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s lacrosse team improved to 3-0 on the season, triumphing over No. 7-ranked Cabrini College, 11-9, at Biddle Field on a Saturday afternoon, March 4.

The Red Devils, who also received votes in this week’s USILA Coaches Poll, jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. Chase Phillips ’17 fed an assist to Tucker Carney ’18 to put the Red Devils on the board and Brodie Phillips ‘19 found the net to make the score 2-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers answered with a man-down goal and tied the game with 4:18 to play in the first quarter. The Red Devils took a 4-2 advantage at the end of the quarter thanks to goals from Dylan Maher ’18 and Tyler Llewellyn ’17, with Mike Cherry ’17 picking up an assist.

Brodie Phillips ’19 stretched the lead to 5-2, with 13:50 remaining in the second quarter. Cabrini struck back as four different players scored to take a 6-5 lead into halftime.

The Cavaliers stretched their lead in the opening minute of the second half scoring to bring the tally to 7-5.

Midfielder Nate Usich ’19 finished a pass from Carney to cut the lead to one before Carney tallied another assist, finding Maher on an extra-man situation to tie the game at 7 with 10:06 left in the third.

Cabrini pulled back out in front, just over a minute later but Cherry slipped through the Cavaliers’ defense with under two minutes remaining to knot the game at 8 at the end of the quarter.

Cabrini struck again just 42 seconds into the fourth quarter but the Red Devils would answer. Nick Goles ’20 evened things up at the 12:04 mark, finishing an assist from Brodie Phillips.

The Red Devils would capitalize on an extra-man opportunity as Tyler Strods ‘18 fed an assist to Carney with 9:16 to play in regulation. Strods closed out the scoring at the 7:43 mark and the Red Devils would rely on defense to hold down the stretch.

Goaltender Andrew Jones ’18 made two back-to-back saves and came up with a big ground ball on a caused turnover by Andy Grabis ’17.

The Red Devils were able to make a final stand and secure the win to remain unbeaten on the season.

Carney led the Red Devils’ attack with two goals and two assists to go with four ground balls. Brodie Phillips scored twice and tallied one assist while Maher scored twice.

Grabis caused two turnovers while Dane Huber ’18 forced a pair and controlled a pair of GBs. Usich tallied three GBs in the midfield. Jones finished the afternoon with 10 saves and a pair of ground balls in the nets. Ryan Campbell ’18 won 11 face-offs for Dickinson on the day.

With this win the Red Devils advance to 3-0 on the season and are now he No. 13-ranked Division III men’s lacrosse team in the country. The Red Devils are looking forawrd to making this season a special one as they will continure to come up against strong Centennial Conference opponents like Washington Collee and Franklin & Marshall College, both of whom have recieved votes in the USILA Coaches Poll. They travel to Widener University next Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.