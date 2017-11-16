Dorm Decor: Molly Diggins ’21
November 16, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Hometowns: Northampton, Mass.
Building: Davidson-Wilson
Majors/Minor: Intended archaeology major with a dance minor
Favorite Color: Purple
Describe your room style: Personalized, festive, comfortable and homey
Favorite piece in your room: Molly’s favorite decoration is her memory board. “I made it the day before I moved into college by hot gluing ribbons and buttons to a cork board and putting in pictures of me with your friends and family”
Dorm Inspiration: “I was inspired by the color blue and by things I had received as presents”
Favorite stores: Pottery Barn, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Target
Fun Fact: Molly hung up cobwebs, Caution tape and window stickers for Halloween. Spooky!
