Dorm Decor: Molly Diggins ’21

Ellie Doblin ’21, Life & Style Columnist
November 16, 2017
Filed under Life & Style

Hometowns: Northampton, Mass.

Building: Davidson-Wilson

Majors/Minor: Intended archaeology major with a dance minor

Favorite Color: Purple

Describe your room style: Personalized, festive, comfortable and homey

Favorite piece in your room: Molly’s favorite decoration is her memory board. “I made it the day before I moved into college by hot gluing ribbons and buttons to a cork board and putting in pictures of me with your friends and family”

Dorm Inspiration: “I was inspired by the color blue and by things I had received as presents”

Favorite stores: Pottery Barn, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Target

Fun Fact: Molly hung up cobwebs, Caution tape and window stickers for Halloween. Spooky!

Dorm Decor: Molly Diggins ’21