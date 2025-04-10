“The Giver” is giving

Chappell Roan’s new single, “The Giver,” was released on March 13 to a mixed but mostly positive reception. The song, which recently hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marks Roan’s first foray in the pop-country genre.

Loyal Roan fans—who are used to her synthy, 80s-pop style—may be surprised by Roan’s genre jump, which is reminiscent of Beyonce’s similar feat with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the singer’s first country foray which also hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart. Yet, the subject matter is classic Roan: “The Giver” explores lesbian intimacy in a tongue-in-cheek manner, poking fun at straight relationships. In one lyric, Roan sings, “Ain’t no country boy quitter / I get the done.” The song showcases her ability to take on a very male, heteronormative genre and subvert expectations.

Then again, Roan has never been afraid to “break the rules.” She’s called out both paparazzi and fans for their disrespectful behavior, and in her acceptance speech for the Grammy for Best New Artist, she criticized record labels for not providing healthcare and a livable wage to small artists. She has brought drag culture and LGBTQ relationships to a wide audience. “The Giver” highlights the best of Roan’s versatility and explains why she’s been able to resonate with so many people. Her music is fun and filthy, creative and campy. With this new single, Roan is widening her appeal even further.

With “The Giver,” Roan honors her roots as a Midwest princess. Yet, for fans worried that her venture into country music may be indicative of a larger shift in Roan’s style, rest assured that is not the case. Roan said, “I’m not trying to convince a country crowd that they should listen to my music by baiting them with a country song. I just think a lesbian country song is really funny.” Roan may be unserious, but she’s also blazing a trail for queer country music to become more mainstream.

On March 14, the lyric video for “The Giver” was also released. It’s shot as an infomercial, with a nostalgic 2000s camcorder aesthetic similar to her lyric video for “Good Luck, Babe!” The video opens with a menu featuring five song titles. The list includes a new title, “To Be Yours” and two more she’s only ever demoed or played live: “Read & Make Out” (demoed on the B-side of her first vinyl) and “The Subway” (sung live). Fans have theorized that this list teases the songs which will be on her second album, which they hope are coming soon. Regardless of your thoughts on “The Giver,” Roan’s second album is definitely one to watch out for.





