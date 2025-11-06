Emily in Paris: cute or cringe-worthy?

I have heard mixed reviews about “Emily in Paris.” Before watching, I was confused about the variety of takes about the show, however, after watching the first three episodes of season one, I agree with them all.

Episode three in particular, “Sexy or Sexiest?” mirrors my thoughts on the show: cute or cringy?

On the one hand, I understand Emily and her experiences as an American who has studied in France. I also agree with her French co-worker, Nick, when he uses the expression “arrogance of ignorance” to describe her actions.

There were many points when I laughed out loud, like when Emily steps in dog poop her first day, and cringed when she navigates French men and their pushy advances–both things I experienced firsthand in France, too.

Emily is right about the culture; it’s magical. The sights are breathtaking and the food is delicious, but Emily’s social media approach is not relatable and does not capture the culture of France. She is constantly critiquing the French for smoking and taking pictures of random people. Creepy!

Although I found that you do not necciaily need to know French to travel or live in France, it’s the effort that counts. Emily tries, but her attempts are sad. I would hope that over the eight hour (at least) plane ride over, she would learn more that “bonjour” and “oui.”

Her lack of knowledge of simple French expressions is one of the many exaggerations the show exploits. Conversely, the show also makes French people out to be more unfriendly than they are. Of course, there are people in every country who are proud of the culture and/or dislike foreigners, but most French people are nice, in my experience.

The show also exaggerated her outfits and French fashion. Emily’s outfits scream “ugly American,” rather than avant-garde. She looks silly in her brightly colored outfits compared to her coworkers in classy business attire.