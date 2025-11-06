Sabrina stuns in Pittsburgh

“How many of you live on pretty girl avenue?” Sabrina Carpenter asked the 19,000 people in the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, to which she was immediately met with an enthusiastic, roaring cheer.

Sabrina has had quite the year, from the controversy surrounding the cover of her album “Man’s Best Friend”and speculation about her breakups, to having one of the largest tours this year. She kicked off the newest leg of her Short N’ Sweet Tour in Pittsburg, a continuation of the tour that began in September of last year.

A three hour drive from Carlisle, both shows on October 23 and 24 were full of the vivacious, bubbly energy that has characterized Carpenter’s previous shows. She is no stranger to bedazzled bodysuits, and her commitment to making her shows feel like a glittering, girly sleepover makes her performance much more than just her singing. Singing with her microphone shaped like a bedazzled hairbrush, everyone in the audience and on social media agrees that her newest album, Man’s Best Friend, is the perfect continuation of her previous albums and her songs are incredible to hear live.

Though Sabrina looked incredible in her dazzling, leopard-print bodysuit, towering rhinestone platform boots and with perfectly curled hair, she devoted her attention to one audience member in particular: supermodel Gigi Hadid. Sabrina has made a habit of “arresting” the celebrities who have attended her shows, and videos have been circulating of the two’s interaction. In addition to this, both women are from Pennsylvania, Hadid from Bucks County and Sabrina fromQuakertown. The interaction was by far one of the highlights of the show, though the entire show was high energy and full of fun. The glitz, glamour and unseriousness of the Short N’ Sweet tour as a whole has made watching its rollout on social media even better, and I’m incredibly happy the season of endless Sabrina Carpenter content is upon us.