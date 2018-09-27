New Club Supports Minority Students in Pre-Health

Three students have founded a new group to provide a specialized support and resource community for minority students in pre-health studies.

Dickinson Minority Association of Pre-Health Students (MAPS) was established to help support minority students traverse “the specific circumstances that minority students go through,” said Liam Stenson ’19, one of the co-founders.

“It’s kind of like a supplement” to the Pre-Health Society, and a “support group so we can talk about what we’re struggling with, help each other out in classes” and provide resources to group members, said Stenson.

“It’s just easier to talk to someone who has also been through those similar circumstances,” said Stenson.

Dickinson’s MAPS is a branch group of the national organization under The Student National Medical Association, and the group can be confirmed as a chapter at the end of this year. The three co-founders, Stenson, Cesar Flores ’20 and Elisa Martinez ’20, attended a regional conference last year at the University of Pennsylvania and decided to found a group at Dickinson.

Weekly meetings may include resume building, resource sharing and fundraising. Thai Uyen Dinh ’20, the group’s media coordinator, said she hopes to bring more students to the national conference which will be held in Philadelphia.

Dinh is an international student from Vietnam and she is a biochemistry and neuroscience double-major with a certificate in health studies. “It’s a tough path,” she said. “I want to make [MAPS] more available to international students.”

Dinh estimates that after the activities fair on Sept. 9, about 20-30 students signed up to be on the email list.

“There is a lack of minority representation in the health professions, and it is very important to get people out there,” said Stenson. “If you are aware of these cultural differences… having minorities who can actually take care of those other minorities is important to give the best quality of care.”

“I really hope other people can join us,” said Dinh, “It’s just good that we get together and help each other on our way to medical schools.”

Those interested in joining the group can email MAPS at [email protected]