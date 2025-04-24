International students across nation, campus face uncertainty

Dickinson College is known for its robust international student population, but because of the actions of the second Trump administration, that part of the Dickinson identity might no longer be possible.

In Pennsylvania alone there have already been numerous international students have been targeted due to the recent policy changes under the second Trump administration. In January, a student at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA was detained by ICE. In the past three weeks, the Trump administration has terminated the visas of students at Temple University, the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State, Gannon University, and Carnegie Mellon University.

The student newspapers at each of these universities have reported on the situations unfolding on their campuses. The Dickinsonian is also committed to reporting on events that immediately affect the Dickinson community. However, at present it is dangerous for international students to share their experiences. In accordance with the first tenet of ethical journalism, The Dickinsonian strives to minimize harm at all costs, and supports the defense of the international student population on campus.

An unprecedented Student Media Advisory was issued on April 4 by the Student Press Law Center, National Scholastic Press Association, and other organizations, that directed student media organizations to liberally grant anonymity and pseudonym requests to international students and other individuals. Perspectives received directly from international students have informed The Dickinsonian’s reporting but are explicitly included only on the condition of anonymity.

Because of the current political climate, Dickinson has taken actions in an attempt to curb uncertainty and apprehension on campus. The College is “in regular communication with our international community members, advising them of their rights and responsibilities, and keeping them informed of the ways that executive orders and immigration actions might impact their time on campus,” according to the recent FAQ document on Gateway.

Among the actions that Dickinson has taken to ensure safety on campus, the international Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) department has frequently emailed students with updates and security advice. However, students feel that the College ought to make more of an effort to hold immediate know your rights sessions as well as therapy sessions for international students. International students have also expressed a desire that ISSS hold more supportive in-person readings instead of solely email communication.

According to the Dickinson administration, General Counsel Vince Champion has retained outside council who is “at the ready now to be engaged” if there are issues at any time “about academic freedom, individual students, ICE coming onto campus, all those things.”

In the case that students may need legal assistance, the College counsel may not be able to represent them individually, but the College will advise and direct them toward counsel.

If students are approached, arrested, or detained by ICE, or witness such an interaction, they should immediately contact DPS who will then alert College general counsel. Though the College has set up a rapid response plan, President Jones said that the College will not engage in civil disobedience and will make sure that all laws are followed once they are on campus, according to the FAQ. Jones said, the mantra of the College is to “make sure everybody has due process, and we protect their rights as we should and the rights of the College.”

In terms of interactions with any kind of law enforcement, Student Senate also said to be aware that the sidewalks along campus are public property, but the actual land of the College is private, so ICE would need a warrant to go onto College property to arrest someone.

As of April 8, there was no indication thus far that there will be authority interference but “that can change at a moment’s notice,” according to President Jones. Jones added, “Fear is realistic and palpable but we’re taking every step we can.”

Among the advice from the College the “Community Update” email from the President’s Office on April 14 also urged students: “please plan to attend the ‘know your rights’ sessions with external legal counsel for faculty and staff at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, in ATS. A student session, hosted by Student Senate, will take place at 5:15 p.m. in Althouse 106.”

As of the time of this writing, no international students at Dickinson have had their visas revoked. However, at other institutions, international students in the Class of 2029 who had been accepted to American schools and already received their visas have had their visas revoked.

ISSS has instructed international students to have updated copies of their documents such as passports, visas and IDs on them or easily accessible always.

Additionally, they have strongly advised students to be cautious with their social media usage and what they post. Many international students have deleted their social media accounts altogether.

Some students expressed that incidents at other American universities concern them and feel that Dickinson is not taking the current situation seriously enough, and that their concerns are not being validated by the administration.

However, others do feel supported by the College and feel that Dickinson is doing everything within its power to protect them.

Student Senate also advises international students to monitor the status of their visas. The College is also monitoring students’ SEVIS records but cannot see the visas.

Dickinson also advises international students to check with CGSE before returning home for the summer, particularly students from countries on the DRAFT Travel Ban List, proposed by President Trump. Additionally, the College has expanded their warnings to all members of the community who plan to travel internationally. Students who may be from “red” list countries on the DRAFT Travel Ban List may not be able to return to Dickinson if they travel home. According to Jones, Dickinson is likely to host international students who cannot go home over the summer.

Another concern facing international students is the threat to the SEVIS program. SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) has terminated the record of many international students, which means that they are unable to obtain future visas. As for how the new situation will affect incoming and future international students at Dickinson, according to the FAQ: “incoming international student impacted by the travel ban will be granted a one-year deferral” at the very least, and the proposed travel ban is indeed likely to affect international students’ ability to enroll at Dickinson, which will certainly impact campus identity and culture, since 14% of students are international.