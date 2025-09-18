Early morning surprise for Deli-Q: another car crash?

After a car crashed into Quick Stop Deli on September 5, Dickinson students were quick to display an outpouring of support for the deli on W. Louther Street. Students commonly frequent Deli-Q for late-night snacks.

The incident was reported at 5:36 a.m. Police immediately responded to the scene. An individual drove through the right glass door and shop window. Emergency Medical Services were requested, but no injuries occurred.

Deli-Q, which opens daily at 6 a.m., covered the damaged area with plywood and has continued regular business since. Deli-Q declined to provide a comment to The Dickinsonian.

After the incident occurred, Dickinson students were devastated that their favorite late night snack shop was hit. They took to the anonymous social media app YikYak to “show some love” to Deli-Q, urging others to “support the most important institution in Carlisle,” and using morbid humor to compare the event to the September 11 attacks. Students asked how they could support Deli-Q and even proposed starting a GoFundMe to raise money to help cover the cost of repairs.

The Deli-Q car crash is not the first similar incident to occur in Carlisle this year. On January 15, a customer crashed their car into Sunnyside Family Restaurant on N. Hanover St. One employee was injured in that incident, and the restaurant was closed for several days. In 2024, a separate incident occurred when a driver under the influence crashed into the building at 2:30am, all according to CBS 21.

On May 23, one fatality occurred when a car hit two pedestrians at the intersection of S. Hanover St. and W Pomfret St, down the road from Denim Coffee and 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion.

Though this crash came as a surprise to the community, Dickinson students are happy to see Deli-Q back up and running once more.