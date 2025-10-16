Interfaith week events bring students together

Dickinson’s Multifaith Week is a week dedicated to learning and leading through different lenses of religiosity, spirituality and secularism. This year, Multifaith Week consisted of events including: teaching liturgy, an international potluck, reflections and dialogues and a prayer room open-house. Fall Faith Fest, teaching Jummah, Faith at the Farm and a talk and excursion. The event was hosted by the Center for Spirituality and Social Justice, Asbell Center for Jewish Life, Orthodox Christian Fellowship, Dickinson Christian Fellowship, Muslim Educational and Cultural Association (MECA), Dickinson Catholic Campus Ministry and the Dickinson Daoists.

Events at Multifaith Week demonstrate the diversity of religious organizations on Dickinson campus. However, these events also offer a unique opportunity for students on campus to not only learn about different organizations, but to engage with them as well. This opportunity encourages dialogue and bridge-building between organizations and students.

As Mellie Black ’26 states, “[Faith week] is an awesome opportunity to teach people about Judaism who do not know anything about it, and it is a great opportunity to learn about new religions, as well! Faith week is open to everyone! You don’t need any previous knowledge. It’s a great opportunity to explore religions that you don’t know, or that you do know.”

Fathima Mohammandi ’27 states, “I tabled at the festival. Its my first year being fully involved in the faith week. I really liked the connectivity. At the MECA table, it didn’t matter your faith, everyone came to [each other’s] tables. Faith clubs [don’t always have a chance] to be together. But faith week offers that opportunity. [Also,] faithweek is focused on the religious aspect so are really active.”

Interviewees stressed that there is something for everyone at Faith Week. There are events that focus on religious practice, such as liturgy or Jummah. However, there are also events that include games, food, or other crafts and media available during this time—all with the purpose of building community, understanding one another and expanding one’s knowledge. As Jonah Lenahan ’26, one of the organizers of Faith week, states, “Don’t be afraid of any of the events! Even if you haven’t experienced it before, it will be a great time!”