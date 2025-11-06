Carlisle’s 2025 Halloween Parade

Carlisle’s Spellbound Halloween Parade took place from Wednesday, October 22 through Sunday, October 29 with a large variety of activities to enjoy. The festivities started on the 22nd at 7 p.m. with the two-hour long Carlisle Halloween Parade, which stretched six blocks and ended at Denny Hall. Hundreds of people turned out for the parade, including many children who happily received candy from the paraders.

The atmosphere of the parade was heightened by the brightly colored orange and purple lights lining Carlisle’s parade route. Highlights of the parade included a pirate-themed parade float, a screen-accurate ECTO-1 car from the film “Ghostbusters,” people performing scenes on moving vehicles, numerous dance groups, middle and high school marching bands, farm animals, cyclists and enthusiastic costume-wearers. The finale was several firetrucks of different models honking down the street.

Besides the fun of taking part in the parade, participants were judged in four divisions: division I for small walking groups, division II for large walking groups, division III for non-motorized vehicles and division IV for motorized vehicles. Each category recognized the top five winners,though one stands out for the Dickinson community.Dickinson’s own WDCV-FM radio station participated in division III to win first place with the theme of Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth.” They had puppets, plushes and costumes representing characters like Ludo, the Worm, Sir Didymus, Ambrosius, a goblin guard, a fiery, ball-goers and the titular walls of the labyrinth. Congratulations to WDCV-FM!

The parade was a complete success and spread much joy throughout the Carlisle community.