Field Hockey Overcomes Mules

The Dickinson field hockey team turned back the Mules of Muhlenberg College after losing a close game to Franklin & Marshall.

The Dickinson field hockey team played a tight game against No. 13-ranked Franklin & Marshall but fell 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon, September 20 but bounced back to take home a 1-0 win over Muhlenberg on Saturday, September 23.

The Red Devils and Diplomats played a scoreless contest until Paige Notarriani scooped up a loose ball and scored in the 64th minute.

The Diplomats scored again just two minutes later to take a 2-0 lead and ice the game Emily Nagle found the back of the cage off an assist from Sarah Shannauer.

F&M managed to hold onto possession of the ball until the final seconds of the game, preventing Dickinson from mounting a counteroffensive.

The Diplomats ended the game with a 15-7 advantage in shots and a 9-8 edge in penalty corners. As goalkeeper Freddie Bancroft ’18 stopped eight shots-on-goal, making some incredible saves on the afternoon. Illiana Santagelo made three saves for F&M as they improve to 5-1 overall on the season.

Dickinson and Muhlenberg played even through most of the game on Saturday, with the teams recording just nine shots and five corners between them. The Red Devils came out of halftime on a mission, though, and kept the pressure on the Mules, holding a 14-1 edge in shots and a 7-3 advantage in penalty corners in the second half.

Dickinson’s offense finally broke through with just over 15 minutes left to play as Olivia Young ’20 finished an assist Chelsea Kramer ’19 for the deciding score.

Muhlenberg goalkeeper Emma Rosenthal saved 13 on the day for the Mules while Bancroft made four for Dickinson on her way to recording her fourth shutout of the season.

The Red Devils improve their record to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Centennial Conference. They return home to host Ursinus College on Saturday, September 30 at 12 p.m. in the “Play 4 a Cure” game, raising awareness of childhood cancer.