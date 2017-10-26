Anticipated World Series Looms

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Fall Classic that is the World Series has finally arrived. And with it came the two teams with the best regular season records: the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let’s see how these two teams fair in different departments:

THE BATS: It should be obvious that both of these teams have gigantic offensive potential that can hurt the opponent. Two of the best hitters in baseball right now are on opposite ends with Jose Altuve (American League batting champion) and Justin Turner (a fantastic .387 batting average and .500 OBP).

Not only that, the rest of the line-ups from both teams are very scary hitters: the Astros’ Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa both had clutch hits in their 7-game series against the Yankees, and the Dodgers have in their arsenal record-breaking rookie Cody Bellinger and the ever-reliable Yasiel Puig (.414 BA, .514 OBP). This World Series will be a slugfest, so look out for balls in the stands.

THE PITCHING: The acquisition of veteran Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers turned out to be a season-saving decision by the Astros, as he pitched 2 gems of starts against the Yankees (Complete Game in game 2 and a shutout 7 innings in a must-win game 6). Ace Dallas Keuchel continued to be reliable, while Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr. combined for 9 scoreless innings in the decisive game 7.

What about the Dodgers? Well, they have two of the best pitchers in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish, while Alex Wood (2.71 ERA in regular season) and Rich Hill are equally consistent performers. The quality of the pitching line-ups from both teams make the rest of the league look on in envy, but can they silence the opposing bats?

THE BULLPEN: This is the only area in which the Dodgers have a clear advantage. Their bullpen completely shut out the Arizona Diamondback and last year’s champion Chicago Cubs en route to the World Series. In National League Reliever of the Year Kenley Jansen and Brandon Morrow, while another starter-turned-reliever Kenta Maeda, the Astros will have a tough time in later innings so it is crucial that they attack the starters head-on.

Meanwhile, the Astros’ starters did struggle against the Yankees. With too many walks and a failure to get quick outs, they will find it hard against the Dodgers’ bats, which are generally tough customers.

THE VERDICT: This is one of the most anticipated World Series in recent memory, as both teams look to reclaim their long-awaited title (29-year drought for Dodgers) or first–ever championship (the Astros reached the championship in 2005 but were swept by the Chicago White Sox). I will side with the Dodgers for this one, as their solid depth in their line-up will likely prove to be too much to handle for the young Astros.