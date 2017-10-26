Volleyball Falls to Haverford, Tops Randolph

The Dickinson Volleyball team lost to Haverford and split a trip-match, beating Randolph College but falling to Eastern Mennonite University.

The Dickinson volleyball team had a strong showing against Haverford College on Wednesday night, October 20, but the ‘Fords earned a decisive victory in the fourth set for a 3-1 decision at the Kline Center.

Haverford quickly won the first and second sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-17, respectively.

In the third set the Red Devils took an early 4-0 lead and rode their momentum to a 25-18 victory. Dickinson took another, 13-9, lead midway through the fourth before the ‘Fords regained the lead, 16-13. Dickinson closed the margin to 17-15 but Haverford went on to win, 25-18.

Jamie Singer ‘21 led Dickinson with 10 kills, six digs and two aces while Kylie Albertsen ‘21 racked up five kills to go along with five block assists.

Norma Jean Park ‘18 tallied three solo and four assisted blocks along with five kills. Kristin Allgaier ‘21 tacked on four block assists in addition to 24 assists, 10 digs and two aces.

Tatiana Lopez ‘21 recorded 22 digs, four kills and five assists while Erin Bongo ’18 and Megan Gombatz ‘19 added nine kills together. Jordyn Park ‘21 contributed four kills and five digs.

Dickinson split a tri-match on Saturday, October 21, with a 3-1 win over Randolph College and a 3-0 loss to Eastern Mennonite University, who hosted the event.

Randolph took an early 1-0 lead over the Red Devils after winning the first set, 25-20, before the Red Devils bounced back to take three straight sets and the match victory.

The Red Devils outlasted the Wildcats in the second, coming away with a 25-23 win. Another close, 25-20, win in the third gave them the lead before they outpaced Randolph 25-15 in the fourth to take the match.

Singer led the Dickinson offense with nine kills and five digs and Norma Jean Park racked up nine kills, four digs and four block assists. Jordyn Park pitched in with eight kills and seven digs and Bongo was not far behind, tallying seven kills. Allgaier recorded four aces and 24 assists. Lopez had three service aces, six assists and 23 digs and Jacqueline Banker ’20 contributed 11 digs.

Easter Mennonite took an early 1-0 lead against the Red Devils and never looked back despite strong competition from Dickinson, as they won in three sets (25-15, 25-23, 25-23).

Norma Jean Park led the Red Devil offense once again, this time tallying 12 kills with Albertsen, Singer and Bongo in tow with five kills apiece. Lopez put up 18 digs while Banker and Jordyn Park had nine and five, respectively. Allgaier handed out 15 assists to go with seven digs while Leah Guzick ’19 added 10 assists.

The Red Devils’ record moves to 9-15 overall and stands at 2-6 in the Centennial Conference. Their next match will be at home against McDaniel College on Military Appreciation Night at the Kline Center, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00pm.