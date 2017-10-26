Women’s Soccer Beats Bears

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson women’s soccer team notched a 1-0 win over Ursinus College on Saturday, October 14 before having a rough outing against Haverford on Saturday night, October 21. The Senior Day match ended in a 4-0 loss for the Red Devils at Miller Memorial Field.

The Red Devils and Bears played even in the first half, as neither team was able to put a goal on the board. Kyra Thomas ‘21 broke the stalemate with just 22 minutes remaining as she corraled a loose ball in the penalty area and sent it past the goalie for the score. Dickinson’s defense held Ursinus of for the remainder of the match for the 1-0 victory.

The Red Devils outshot the Bears 13-3 and held the lead in corner kicks as well.

Haverford scored their first goal just 5:07 into the match as Anna Dekle finished an assist from Katie Safter. The Red Devils held Haverford scoreless through the rest of the half but could’nt muster up enough offense to tie the match.

The ‘Fords extended their lead to 2-0 off a free kick by Sydney West. Grace Mathis followed up with an insurance goal, collecting a loose ball and sending it into the net to make the score 3-0.

Dickinson kept things competitive but could not stop Haverford’s offense as they tallied a fourth goal thanks to Saede Eifrig and Skylar Ellenburg.

The ‘Fords held a 20-4 advantage in shots over the Red Devils and a 6-3 edge in corner kicks. Julie Hanss made two saves to preserve the shutout as Haverford improves their overall record to 8-5-2 and their Centennial Conference record to 5-2-1.

Mary Katherine Brosnan ‘19 made 13 saves in the nets for the Red Devils as their record slips to 10-4-1 overall and 4-3-1 in the Conference. They are home again on Wednesday, October 25, to face the Green Terror of McDaniel College with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m.