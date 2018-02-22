Men’s Lacrosse Opens 2018 Season with Win

The No. 13-ranked Dickinson men’s lacrosse team opened their 2018 campaign with a 15-9 win over St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 17.

Four different Red Devils netted scores opening quarter as Dickinson got off to a blazing start. Brodie Philips ’19 put the Red Devils on the board first with an unassisted goal just over a minute into the contest. Classmates Mitchell Andres ’18 and Tyler Strods ’18 heated things up as Strods scored twice and dished out an assist while Andres put the Devils up, 5-0, and dished out two assists. Tucker Carney ’18 and Charley DeMuth ’19 also scored before the end of the first.

Dylan Maher ’18 just before and after St. Mary’s first goal of the game to make bring Dickinson’s lead to 7-1, with about 10 minutes left in the first half. Bobby Barroll ’21 tallied the first two assists of his collegiate career in the first half, the second coming on Maher’s goal.

Alex Hosker ’19 finished an assist from Carney while the Red Devils had a one-man advantage to give Dickinson an 8-4 lead at the half.

Maher scored off a pass from Strods to earn himself a hat-trick less than a minute into the second half. Maher scored his fourth goal of the day to bring Dickinson’s lead to 11-5 before the Seahawks reduced the deficit to 11-7 after a pair of goals. Carney answered with a score off of another assist from Strods to close out the third

Phillips earned his own hat-trick midway through the fourth as the Red Devils outpaced the Seahawks in scoring in the fourth for the final score of 15-9.

Maher tallied four goals and one assist on the day while Strods pitched in three goals and four assists.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nate Usich ’19 created four turnovers and scooped up three ground balls while goaltender Andrew Jones ’18 made three saves on the afternoon.

The Red Devils’ record stands at 1-0 overall as they prepare to face Montclair State University at home this Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.