Tennis Squads Begin Spring Campaigns

The Dickinson women’s tennis team got off to a rough start to their spring season, suffering 9-0 losses to the University of Mary Washington and Salisbury University on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Neve Brennan ’21 and Emily Sprague ’18 kept pace with their opponents from Salisbury in a double match, but lost a close one, 9-7.

Lexi Epstein ’21 battled to a close finish in the second flight, but ended up on the losing end, (6-1, 7-6, 7-6). Brennan had a competitive showing in her singles flight but fell (6-4, 6-0).

The Red Devils’ record stands at 1-2 on the season as they prepare to travel to Orlando, Fla. over spring break when they face Northwestern (Minn.) at 10:00 am on Monday, Mar. 12.

The men’s team started their spring season by competing at the Ranger Invitational, hosted by Drew University, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17 and 18.

Peter Schmidt ’21 put up a good fight against Courtney Murphy of Wilkes University (All-American and No. 14 in the region) in his singles flight, but lost 8-5. He rebounded by beating Drew’s top singles player, 8-6, in the next match. Schmidt and Derek Chen ’19 partnered to earn an 8-3 victory over their opponents from Wilkes in doubles.

Chen won singles flights against Wilkes and Drew while Bryce Perritt ’21 followed up with pair of singles wins against Roger Williams College, coming out on top by scores of 8-4 and 9-7. Perritt and classmate Vincent Tover Dias ’21 worked together in doubles against Drew to earn an 8-1 win.

Nick Reese ’18 won a close 9-7 flight for a win over Roger Williams while Joey Bolanos ’21 and classmate Jordan Haber ’21 also recorded singles wins on Saturday. Shawn Diniz ’18 came up short in two closely-fought flights, 9-8 and 9-7.

The men’s team will hit the road in just over a week, when they head to the College of New Jersey for a match on Mar. 3, set to start at 12 p.m.