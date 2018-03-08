Men’s Lacrosse Falls to No. 8 Cabrini

The No. 13-ranked Dickinson men’s lacrosse team faced off against No. 8-ranked Cabrini College on Sunday, March 4. Both teams battled hard in a back-and-forth game, with the Cavaliers coming away with a 13-11 victory.

The first quarter ended in a 3-3 draw. Tyler Strods ’18 scored two goals and Tucker Carney ‘18 handed out two assists.

Dylan Maher ’18 scored two consecutive goals in the second quarter to put Dickinson up, 5-4, with 10:50 left until halftime.

Cabrini answered with a run of four goals to go up, 8-5, with 4:04 remaining until the break. Charlie DeMuth ’19 followed up with a score off of an assist from Strods and Maher found the net with assistance from Connor Ringwalt ’21 make the score 8-7, with the Cavaliers leading at halftime.

The Red Devils kept up with their hosts in the third as Phil Regan ’21 notched two assists and DeMuth assisted Carney for a goal to tie the game at 10 midway through the quarter.

Cabrini netted another goal before Regan fed Strods who scored to knot the game with 13 seconds left until the end of the quarter, Regan’s third assist of the quarter.

Cabrini scored what would be the game-winning goal in two minutes of the fourth quarter and added an insurance goal with 2:29 left to stay undefeated on the season.

Strods led the Red Devils on offense, scoring four goals and dishing out one assist while Maher also tallied four scores, and and both picked up four ground balls. Nate Usich ’19 and Jack Doran ’19 worked together to tally eight ground balls and three forced turnovers.

Ryan Campbell ’18 won nine of his 13 face-offs and controlled three ground balls. Bobby Hartwick ’19 won seven face-offs, adding three GBs.

Cole Pellicano ’20 made eight saves starting in goal while Andrew Jones ’18 came in and made a pair of saves.

The Red Devils’ record falls to 2-1 overall on the season.