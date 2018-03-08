Softball Goes 1-1 Against Hood

The Dickinson softball team split its first doubleheader of the season against Hood College, winning game one 4-2 but dropping game two to the Blazers, 11-2, on Sunday, March 4.

The Red Devils scored single runs in four separate innings to take game one. Brigitte Gutpelet and Alicia Lane each hit a single and Kristen Acocella hit a sacrifice fly to combine to put Dickinson on the board in the third inning. Jessica Epstein ’18 reached base on a walk and came home for the run. She singled in the fifth and reached home off a double by Gutpelet to bring the score to 2-0.

Hood scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2. The Red Devils answered as Nicole Clayton ’18 hit double to start the sixth inning and later scored off a single from Kat Parise. The Red Devils tacked on another run in the seventh as Gutpelet singled and came in to score on a single from Acocella, her second RBI of the game.

Killian Kueny ’19 pitched 4.2 innings, backed-up by Madison Milaszewski to earn the win. Milaszewski tallied two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

The Blazers got off to a fast start in game two, getting on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Red Devils answered with one in the second behind a double from Acocella before a big second inning put Hood in control, 8-1, at the end of the second.

Gutpelet singled and made it home a single from Lane in the third inning to close the gap slightly, but the Blazers tacked on three more insurance runs in the fourth to bring the final tally to 11-2.

Acocella went 2-for-2 at the plate while Lane was 2-for-3 in game two.

The Red Devils start the season 1-1 overall and will travel to Tucson, Arizona for spring break, where they will take on Macalester on Sunday, March 11 at 3 p.m.