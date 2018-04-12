Club Volleyball Competes in MCVC Championship

The Dickinson men’s club volleyball team played in the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Volleyball Conference Championship last weekend Sunday, April 8.

Dickinson’s first match was with Temple University’s A-team, who was the number two seed for the tournament. The first set was a rough start for the Red Devils, who finished with a loss by a score of 9-25. In their next set against the Owls, Dickinson got off to a great start, pulling ahead 5-1. As Temple caught up, the teams went point for point over several rallies. They ultimately ended up losing the set, 16-25, and with it the match.

Dickinson’s next opponent was Villanova University. At the start of their first set, the Red Devils managed to keep pace with the Wildcats, until Villanova pulled ahead and went on to win the set by a score of 12-25. Dickinson came back with vengeance in the second set battling it out with Villanova. The teams went point for point for almost the entirety of the set. The Devils pulled ahead briefly, but Villanova was quick to catch up again. Villanova pulled ahead to a 16-19 lead, but Dickinson fought back, only losing 20-25.

In their last game of the afternoon, the Red Devils played The College of New Jersey (TCNJ). The Lions got off to an early lead in the beginning of the first set, but Dickinson quickly caught up. TCNJ made a comeback though, and won the set 16-25. Dickinson pulled ahead in the begin of the second set, but the Lions pulled ahead and maintained their lead, going on to win, 17-25.

Pierce van Mulbregt ’19, Greg Parker ’19, Hugh Downs ’19, Andrew Tartaro ’21, Olin Rhoads ’21, JC Sosa-Soto ’21, Ben Gold ’21, Sam Arnold ’21 and Carlo Zarcone make up the Red Devils’ roster for this tournament.