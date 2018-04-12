Track & Field Competes in Muhlenburg Invitational

The Dickinson track team travelled to Muhlenberg College on a cold Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8 to compete in the Muhlenberg Invitational.

The Red Devil women took both first and second in the 4×400 meter relay with times of 4:12.30 and 4:26.39. In the 5000 meter run, Sarah House ’20 placed second. Eve Charest ’21 and Lucile Ionescu ’19 crossed the finish less than five seconds behind House. Wrutoe Bonwin ’20 placed ninth in the 100 meters. Kelsey Horowitz ’18 and Allyson Yanega ’21 took second and third, respectively. In the 400 meters, Liana Tabtiang ’20 took fourth, while classmates Natalie Suess ’20 and Sophie Brown ’20 placed seventh and tenth. Tabtiang also placed fourth in the 200 meters. Olivia Gerstenbacher ’21, Sarah Yanega ’21, and Macallan Fox ’20 took second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 meters. In the field, Emily Messer ’20 placed ninth in the javelin, and classmate Mary Smith ’20 threw the hammer throw for an 11th place finish.

The Red Devil men also performed well despite the weather, including a first place finish in the 1500 meters by Eric Hermann ’19. Matthew Loalbo ’20 also took first in the 5000 meters. Duncan Hopkins ’19 and Matthew Persick ’18 placed third and sixth, respectively in the 3000 meter steeplechase. Kenny Blessing ’21 took eighth in the 100 meter dash. Thomas Riordan ’20 took fourth in the 400 meters. In the 800 meters, Herrman took second, and Hopkins placed 10th. The Red Devil men’s 4×400 meter relay team placed second and the 4×100 meter relay team finished third. In the field, Devin Glasson ’18 threw for shotput and discus, taking second in both events. Glasson also placed fourth in the hammer throw with 43.83 meters. In the pole vault, Kacper Rzempołuch ’21 placed fourth, Adam Gamber ’20 took seventh, and Gavin Woods ’20 finished ninth.

This Saturday, April 14, the Red Devils head to Messiah College for the Messiah Invitational at 11 a.m.