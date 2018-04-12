Women’s Lacrosse Falls to Haverford

Last weekend, Saturday April 7, the Dickinson women’s lacrosse team traveled to Haverford for another conference game hoping to find victory. The women were carrying with them the excitement from a 13-12 win against McDaniel earlier in the week on Wednesday April 4. With this, the Red Devils were ready to compete.

Coming onto the field and beginning the game, Haverford quickly pulled out to a 3-2 lead causing the Red Devil’s to push hard to try and catch up. In doing so they went on a 5-0 run bringing both teams into the half, with the Dickinson women up 7-5. The 5-0 run can be credited to, two goals from both Sam Marmo ’19 and Maddie Parker ’19 and one from Anne Dunster ’19.

Going into the second half both teams fought hard, causing many lead changes. Hannah Posencheg ’21, caused the final lead change in Dickinson’s favor. The biggest lead change then came in favor of Haverford and it stayed this way for the rest of the game. The Devils tried their best to work together and bring the game back to capture the win, trying to move the ball down the field quickly in the final minutes. Unfortunately, the movement was not enough and ended in a loss for the Red Devils, 13-10, although both teams had an impressive showing and did not give up all the way through the final seconds.

Dunster ’19 led the team in goals, tallying four with one assist. Alongside Duster’s impressive performance, goalie Avery Priest ’21 made a total of 12 saves, more than the Fords’ goalkeeper who racked up a total of 9 saves.

The loss brings the women’s record to 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the Centennial Conference. We wish the Red Devils luck as they plan to head to Swarthmore on Saturday April 14 looking to take down the Garnet.