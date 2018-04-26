Softball Splits McDaniel, Beats Haverford

The Dickinson College softball team was set to face a long weekend with double headers on Saturday and Sunday against McDaniel and Haverford, respectively. McDaniel on Saturday April 21 was Senior Day for the women.

The first game of the double header with McDaniel began strong with Bridgette Gutpelet ’21 and Jessica Epstein ’18 scoring 2 runs for the Red Devils in the first inning. Dickinson built on their lead in the second inning, bringing the score to 3-0.

McDaniel was only able to score once, giving Dickinson a 3-1 win in the first game of the series.

The Red Devils tried to bring the momentum from the first game into the second. Both teams held the other to 0 runs in the first 3 innings. McDaniel was the first to score but were eventually overcome by the women of Dickinson. They held the lead until the seventh inning where McDaniel stole 3 quick runs and a win away from the Red Devils finishing with a 5-4 victory for McDaniel.

After splitting the first set of games Dickinson was ready to host Haverford on Sunday, April 22.

The first game was very low-scoring but Dickinson came out on top. Alicia Lane ’19 brought in classmate Nicole Clayton ’18 who got on base with a double to score the one lone run of the game for a 1-0 victory for Dickinson.

The next game took a different course. Haverford scored first, putting two runs on the board in the second, but these were the only two they were able to score. Dickinson made a comeback in the fourth inning with Epstein brining in Lane for the third run for the Red Devils and the lead. The game finished with no other runs scored, leading to a 3-2 victory for Dickinson and a sweep of the double header.

This weekend of games brought the women to a 4-8 conference record. We wish the women luck as they plan to head to Ursinus this Saturday, April 28.