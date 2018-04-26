Track & Field Places High at Mason Dixon Invitational

The Dickinson women’s and men’s track and field squads placed second and third in overall team scoring, respectively, at the Mason-Dixon Invitational on Saturday, April 21 at Gettysburg College.

The Red Devil women had several high-placing finishes, including a first-place finish by Sarah House ’20 in the 5000 meters with a time of 18:27.51. Emma Johnston ’21 and Eve Charest ’21 took second and third, respectively, crossing the finish within one second of House. Both women ran hard to the finish to secure second and third without looking back. In the 400 meters, classmates Natalie Suess ’20 and Liana Tabtiang ’20 placed third and fourth, respectively, with times of 1:00.79 and 1:01.54. In the 3000 meter steeplechase, Lucile Ionescu ’19 placed second in 12:31.82. Katie Montgomery ’18 won the 10000 meters in 39:57.45 and Mallory Fitzgerald ’20 placed third in 44:17.73. Wrutoe Bonwin placed fourth in the 100 meters with 13.55 and eighth in the 200 meters with 28.32. Suess, Tabtiang, and Bonwin were joined by Cara Dougherty ’21 in the 4×100 meter relay, placing third with a time of 51.03. In the 4×400 meter relay, Suess and Tabtiang, along with first-year twins Allyson and Sarah Yanega, ran for second in 4:01.73. Mary Smith ’20 placed fourth in the discus, throwing for a distance of 33.23 meters

The Red Devil men had several first-place finishes, including Eric Herrman ’19’s gold in the mile, running 4:19.74. Matthew Persick ’18 won the 3000 meter steeplechase in 10:24.27 and Ethan Burg ’20 won the 10000 meters in 34:41.78. The Red Devils had an exciting showing in the pole vault capturing the top 3 spots. Kacper Rzempoluch ’21 took first jumping a height of 4.50 meters followed by Adam Gamber ’20 jumping 4.20, and Gavin Woods ‘21 finishing third with 3.75 meters. Thomas Riordan ’20 placed third in the 400 meters, running 50.82. Riordan and Herrmann were joined by Miles Lindsey ’18 and Billy Dougherty ’18 in the 4×400 meter relay to take second in 3:28.21. In the 100 meters, Michael Murphy ’20 finished eighth in 11.61, and in the 200 meters, Garrett Randall ’21 placed seventh in 23.57. Devin Glasson ’18 took second in the shot put with a throw of 14.67 meters, fifth in the discus with 42.13 meters, and second in the hammer, throwing 45.63 meters. Robert Pearl ’20 threw the shot put for 12.41 meters, placing seventh.

Both teams will travel to Elizabethtown College for the Elizabethtown Blue Jay Tune-Up Meet this Saturday, April 28 at 11 a.m. This will be the final chance for the members of the team to prove themselves before Conference Championships.