Men’s Soccer Moves to First in Centennial Conference

The Dickinson College men’s soccer team was set to face off against the Gettysburg Bullets this past Saturday, Oct. 13. The Red Devils were ready to play a strong game against Gettysburg who was first in the Centennial Conference coming into the game. From the beginning of the season the men have been determined to show their strength in the Centennial Conference. This game was their chance to prove they deserved to be at the top and they were ready to do just that.

Just a few minutes into the first half, with the men showing excellent teamwork on the field, Kevin Gilbert ’20 made the first goal of the game, putting the Red Devils on the board. The Red Devils were the only ones to score in the first half and went into half time with a 1-0 lead. They played with strong defense holding the Bullets to a score of 0 in the first half.

In the second half, the men of both teams played well, not allowing any shots to go in. As the game clock ticked down, Mohamed Kourouma ’21 found the net off an assist from classmate Taylor Eynon ’21. This was the second goal for the Red Devils pulling them into a 2-0 lead and it remained this way until the end of the game. This secured victory for the men of Dickinson. The men have been playing well from the very beginning of their season where they opened with a tie in double overtime against Babson Friday Aug. 31. The men show great support for each other on and off the field winning and losing as a cohesive team. They hope to continue this throughout the remainder of their season with just three games remaining before Centennial Conference Playoffs begin Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The Red Devils topped the Bullets in every area. They had 14 shots on goal compared to Gettysburg’s 10. Goalkeeper Frederick Meagher ’19 made a total of 3 saves and held the Bullets to 0 goals.

The 2-0 win brought Dickinson into first place in the Centennial Conference overtaking the Bullets previous placement. It also brought them to a 9-3-2 record overall and a 4-1-1 record in the conference.

We wish the men luck as they travel to Haverford Saturday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. The men will remain on campus over the course of fall break to train and compete.