Football Falls to Franklin & Marshall, Tops Juniata

On Saturday, Oct. 20, the Red Devils hosted the Franklin & Marshall Diplomats at Biddle Field. Many Dickinson students lined the bleachers in anticipation of the annual battle for the Conestoga Wagon Trophy.

A touchdown pass in the first quarter from the Diplomats gave them an early lead. F&M then scored three more times in the half for a lead of 28-0 after the first 2 quarters.

In the third quarter the Diplomats added another touchdown on a short run.

Dickinson attempted a late rally, scoring fourteen impressive points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. Dickinson’s late rally was not enough to win the game; however, it prevented the Devils from being shut out.

The next Saturday, Oct. 27, the Red Devils took on Juniata College.

The Devils opened the scoring with a touchdown run from running back Jeremy Walsh ’20, which finished the drive that was set up by a fumble forced by the defense.

Juniata answered back on the next drive, but after that it was all Dickinson from there.

Walsh scored again in the start of the second quarter and the Devil’s defense forced two turnovers on Juniata’s next two drives which led to another touchdown and a field goal.

At the half the Red Devils led 24-7. Dickinson and Juniata exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter, and Dickinson went on to score 16 more points in the fourth quarter.

The Devils scored two touchdowns on two touchdown passes from Quarterback Billy Burger ‘19 to wide receiver Christopher Longo ’21.

The other two points came on a safety when the defense sacked the opposing quarterback in his endzone. The final score was 47-14 in favor of the Red Devils. The offense was not the only side of the team that performed well for the Devils, but the defense performed in a fantastic effort. Defensive lineman John Minicozzi ’19 sacked the opposing quarterback three times out of six total chances and forced two fumbles.