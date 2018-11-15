Football Falls to Ursinus

The Dickinson Football team headed to Collegeville, Penn., last Saturday Nov. 10, to take on the Ursinus College Bears and unforntuely left Collegesville on a 0-31 loss to end their season.

There was a lot of pressure on both teams to perform, as the winner of the game would advance to the postseason and play a bowl game. The game started slow, with both teams failing to put points on the board in the first quarter. The Bears scored 14 points in the second quarter to bring the score of the first half to a close 0-14. With a chance to still come back, the Bears furthered the deficit with 17 points in the second half to win the game and keep the Red Devils from putting any points on the board.

While the final score was 31-0 in favor of the Bears, that score is not indicative of the Devils’ performance. Punter Trystin Golowski ’21 averaged 47 yards a punt, and linebacker James Turner ’20 reached 100 tackles on the season, heading into fourth all-time tackles with 298.

The Red Devils had a solid football season, finishing with an overall record of 4-6 and a 4-5 record in the Centennial Conference.

The defense was inconsistent at times, posting stellar performances against opponents like Gettysburg and Juniata but allowing an average of 26 points and 307 yards per game against them.

However, the offense was a bright spot all year, averaging 21 points and 146 rushing yards per game.

The season ended strong with the Devils going 3-2 in their last 5 games.

In speaking with Turner he said, “I believe we made a lot of great strides this year as a team, even if our record doesn’t show it. We were competitive against a lot of great teams and got some great wins. The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but we are optimistic about the talent we have going into next year. Moving into next year we understand that those close games have to translate into wins. We feel confident in our abilities for this next year and know that there is a lot of work to be done in the off season.”

We look forward to watching the men succeed in the upcoming seasons as they continue to increase the depth of their team and put work in post season growing on and off the field.