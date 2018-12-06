Men and Women’s Swimming Place Third Overall at Gettysburg Invitational

Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1, the Dickinson College men and women’s swim teams traveled to Gettysburg College for the Gettysburg Invitational. The men and women both placed third overall with 605 total points for the men and 665 points total for the women. Both teams came in behind Gettysburg and University of Mary Washington.

The final meet of the semester had a lot of fast swimming from the women and men alike. Hannah Mulcahy ’21 said “It was impressive to see what the team could do at this point in the season. We had so many great swims and are looking forward to the rest of the year.”

On the women’s side, one of the many standout swimmers was Katie Schmidt ’19, who won the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke. Additionally, Molly Sternick ’20 found a win as well in the 50-yard freestyle having a strong finish into the wall to capture the event. One of the most exciting moments of the day was from Maddi Vlattas ’22 who broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke.

On the men’s side, Ben Shapiro ’19, placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley. Will Freeman ’20 placed second overall in the 400 individual medley coming in just milliseconds behind the first place finisher. These marked the highest finishes for the women and men.

We wish the teams luck and continued success as they look forward to their training trip over winter break and coming back to campus early to compete.