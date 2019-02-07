Men’s Squash Competes in Mid-Atlantic Championships

The Dickinson college men’s squash team faced a long weekend at the University of Virginia at the Mid-Atlantic Championships this past Saturday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 3 against Virginia, MIT and George Washington. The set of matches ended with 8-1 losses on both days and a 9-0 loss against George Washington University.

The men were excited for the championships and played to the best of their ability. The match up against UVA was difficult. UVA is ranked #10 while the Red Devils have rested at #25. Abdelrahman Elsergany ’20 was able to put the point on the board for the men and won the flight in just three sets. The other members of the team also faught hard but were unable to come out on top. Hal Holappa ’19, played through 5 sets coming out with a 3-2 loss but not without fighting to the finish.

The next day was also difficult as MIT sits at #19. Elsergany was again the player to earn the point for the Red Devils in the same fashion against MIT, with a straight win with only three sets. Many of the flights of the day were brought to the end and ended in 3-2 losses. It was a difficult day for the men. Unfortunately, the men were not able to post a point against GW.

We wish the men luck in the upcoming Centennial Tournament.