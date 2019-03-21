Women’s Lacrosse Has Long Spring Break of Games

The Dickinson College women’s lacrosse team remained on campus over spring break training and competing. While here, the women had a very busy schedule. They took on TCNJ on Sat., Mar. 9, Washington and Lee on Wed., Mar. 13, and Bridgewater (VA.) Sat., Mar. 16. The outcome of these games was a 16-9 loss, a 19-11 loss, and 19-4 win respectively.

The first game against TCNJ was coming off a win the previous week against Stevens. TCNJ pulled out in front quickly scoring 6 before the Red Devils answered with one of their own. TCNJ was able to put 9 on the board in the first half compared to Dickinson’s 2.

In the second half, the women of Dickinson did not back down from the challenge. They matched TCNJ’s 7 with 7 of their own. Although the scores matched in the second half, TCNJ took the win.

The women went into the next game with the same level of motivation against Washington and Lee. The game began the same way and the women of Washington and Lee took off with three straight goals before Dickinson was able to put themselves on the board. The Red Devils did not let this stop them and continued to answer with goals of their own. Putting up 7 compared to Washington and Lee’s 11 in the first half.

The next half was strong for Washington and Lee and they continued to make goal after goal. Dickinson did not shy away and put up 4 of their own but it was not enough to close the gap. The women of Washington and Lee won the game by 8.

The women were finally able to find success in their last game of the week against Bridgewater (Va.). The women of Dickinson scored just 26 seconds into the game and proved their immediate dominance. To continue the momentum, the Red Devils put up 4 more before the 10-minute mark had passed. Bridgewater tried to come back but the women of Dickinson pulled themselves into a 12-1 lead going into the half and continued to a 19-11 win.

This brought the women to a 5-2 record for the season.

We wish the women luck as they head to Washington College Sat., Mar. 23 and hope to continue the streak of winning.