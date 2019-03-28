Baseball Faces Off Against Brockport and Cabrini Over the Course of the Week

Last Wednesday, March 20, the Dickinson men’s baseball team hosted Brockport State. The Devils began the scoring in the bottom of the first when Ben Carter ’19 walked, stole second base and scored on a double to right field by Brendan Pell ’21. Pell later came into score on a sac fly after advancing on a flyout by the batter before.

The Eagles scored four runs in the third inning as the Devils pitcher had trouble limiting the amount of men reaching base.

Later, with two outs and two men on in the inning, Pat Davis ’20, doubled to bring them both into score, eliminating their deficit and tying the game at 4-4.

The Eagles would regain their lead in the top of the fourth to bring the score to 6-4, but it wouldn’t last. The Devils responded with a power surge in the fifth inning. Alex Cohen ’21 and Pell both hit singles to the right which allowed Davis to rip another double by the outfield wall.

Brian Reilly ’20 then hit another double back-to-back allowing Davis to come into score to take the lead 7-6. From there the game was firmly in the Devils control. They tacked on three more runs in the eighth while the pitching staff stopped the Eagles from mounting a comeback. The final score was 10-6 in favor of the Devils, improving their record to 12-2 on the season.

On Friday, March 22, the Devils traveled to Radnor Pa. to face the Cabrini University Cavaliers where they fell 5-0.

The Devils would have a hard time getting anything to work offensively all game, as the opposing pitching staff would combine for a no-hitter, only surrendering three walks all game.

The Devils pitching staff was not intimidated however, coming together for an excellent effort themselves where they combined to strikeout 17 opposing Cavaliers.

Starter Ben Rappaport ’22 would strikeout eight batters in four innings and Jake Geddes ’20 would strike out seven batters in three innings after coming in as a relief pitcher. Connor Langan ’20 would cap off the impressive effort striking out two more in the eighth. While the Devils pitching staff were able to mount up the strikeouts the Cavalier were able to score five runs in the game. The Devils further develop their record to a solid 12-3 on the season.