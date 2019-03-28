Odell Beckham Jr. Tops the Cleveland Browns Roster

In perhaps the biggest news of the NFL offseason thus far, the New York Giants recently traded star wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. The Giants received safety Jabrill Peppers, right guard Kevin Zeitler, as well as a 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) and a second-round pick (95th overall) for the all-pro wideout.

The Giants also shipped away Pro-Bowl defensive end, Oliver Vernon in the deal.

This trade came as a surprise to many football fans, as Beckham had recently signed a five- year contract extension with the Giants just nine months prior. The contract made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.Many fans questioned the move by the Giants to dump their star wideout in the prime

of his career. Beckham played a key role in the Giant’s offense over the last five seasons and is perhaps one of the most electrifying players in the league, racking up over 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns in just 59 games. After drafting Saquon Barkley with the 2nd overall pick in 2018, rebuilding the offensive line through offseason acquisitions, and in place to draft a quarterback early in the upcoming draft, the Giants roster seemed young and promising.

Instead, they have now lost All-Pro safety Landon Collins and Odell Beckham in less than a month. Now, the outlook for the 2019 season, seems bleak at best.

On the other hand, the future for the Cleveland Browns is bright. In just 12 months the Browns have been able to add quarterback Baker Mayfield, running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, and wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

After being the laughing stock of the league for over a decade, the Browns are suddenly expected to be a playoff contender and maybe even make a push deep into the post season.

Many would consider the trade to be a heist for the Browns. Odell is considered to be a top five receiver in the league who, at age 26, is in the prime of his career. And, despite playing in a limited offensive system in New York, he has produced exceptional numbers and dazzled fan with many jaw-dropping plays.