Softball Splits Double Header Against Elizabethtown

The Dickinson women’s softball team faced off against the Elizabethtown Blue Jays in a double- header on Monday, March 18. The Red Devils, playing the home opener last week, won the first game 5-4, but lost in the second game 7-4.

The first game of the double-header started with an early lead by Elizabethtown at the top of the first inning 1-0 with a double. Dickinson held their defense and managed to score at the bottom of the second with a single by Hannah Brenner ’22 to center field. Her hit ended up being an RBI, bringing in Paige Hahn ’22 for a score of 1-1.

After two more runs scored by the Blue Jays in the third and fifth innings, bringing the score to 4-1, the Red Devils retaliated at the bottom of the seventh. Alissa Lema ’20 singled with an RBI, allowing fellow teammates to progress to other bases and Brigitte Gutpelet ’21 to score. Later in the inning, Kristen Acocella ’21 hit a triple, bringing three of her teammates off of the bases for a final score of 5-4.

The second game started strongly for the Blue Jays at the top of the first inning with three scored runs. The Red Devils managed to get one run at the bottom of the first with another RBI by Acocella, bringing the score 3-1.

The second inning played out similarly with another three runs scored by the Blue Jays at the top of the second and the Red Devils scoring at the bottom of the second, with Becca Kearns ’21. By the end of the second inning the score was 6-2 in favor of Elizabethtown.

Dickinson scored two more runs in the third and fifth innings respectively, raising the score to 6- 4. Things remained steady until Elizabethtown scored a run at the top of the seventh. The second game of the double-header ended with a final score of 7-4 in favor of Elizabethtown.

At the end of the week, the Dickinson women’s softball team had a record of 5 wins and 7 losses. They will continue to advance this record as they continue to move through their season.

We wish the women luck as they are set to travel to Susquehanna Thursday, March 28, and host Ursinus Saturday, March 30, for two conference double headers where they hope to find four victories to add to their record and continue the momentum through the rest of the season.