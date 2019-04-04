Men’s Lacrosse Has Positive Outlook on Season

The nationally ranked (10) Dickinson men’s lacrosse team is off to a strong start as they enter the heart of their conference play and are looking to continue their success form last season.

The Red Devils are 10-2 on the season, suffering loses to #7 Cabrini University and Middlebury College; however, triumphing over two of their conference rivals, Roanoke College and Denison University earlier this spring has lent to their continued confidence and motivation on and off of the field.

The Centennial Conference has historically been one of the most competitive for division III men’s lacrosse; containing dominate teams such a (8) Gettysburg, (12) Franklin and Marshall, and yours truly. (9) Ursinus College has also been highly competitive this season, amongst others. In order to keep up in the conference the men must play at the top of their game and prove themselves as a continued force on the field.

Charlie Demuth ’19, captain, says, “the key to finding success in the Centennial is focusing on one practice and one game at a time.”

“The only way to be successful in this conference is to continue to get better every day and treat every game as the biggest game of the season,” Demuth says.

Overcoming adversity has also been a key for the Red Devils this season thus far. Demuth as well as fellow captain Brodie Phillips ’19, have recently acquired injuries that have kept them off the field. Losing Demuth and Phillips hurts the team’s depth on both sides of the field; however, it is just a next man up mentality for the squad.

“Losing those guys definitely hurts a lot, but I think the guys in new roles have done an awesome job,” says other captain, Jack Doran ’19.

April brings the thick of Centennial play for the men’s lacrosse team and they are ready to take it on. The Devils will potentially need to defeat three nationally ranked opponents if they have a desire to win a consecutive Centennial Title.

Let’s all come out and support the men’s lacrosse team on their journey for the Centennial Title and watch the steps they are taking to hopefully take one more.