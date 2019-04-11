Capping off the Comeback?

Tiger Woods enters the weekend poised to capture his 5th Green Jacket and inch closer to Jack Nicklaus’ majors record. Wood’s career has been stamped with a plethora of injuries, from several knee issues, to a ruptured Achilles, to several back injuries. Specifically, from 2013-2017, he dealt with a lingering issue in his lower back. The injury sidelined him for the entire 2017 season.

His last major win came in the 2008 U.S. Open; since then, Woods has been nothing but inconsistent.

Doubts surrounded his ability to still compete at a high-level after the series of injuries left him out of the running.

Concluding the 2018 season, Woods captured his first tour championship since 2013 with a win at East Lake Golf Club. Woods is determined to use the win as moment for the start of the 2019 season.

“It proved to me that I could win again,” Woods told a press conference Tuesday at August National, ahead of the 2019 Masters.

The last time Woods won a Master’s was back in 2005, and he believed he still had plenty more to follow, before his series of injuries.

“I would not have foreseen that for sure,” Woods said. “After I won my 14th, I felt like I still had plenty of more major championships that I could win.”

He has been chasing his 15th title for nearly 10 years, and still in the distance, Nicklaus’ record of 19 majors lingers.

Woods looks to capture his 15th major title this weekend at Augusta and put the past behind him and solidify his ability to compete at the highest level.