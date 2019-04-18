Baseball Has a Week Full of Games

The Dickinson Red Devils baseball team started the week with an away game against the Franklin & Marshall Diplomats in Lancaster on Mon., April 8. It was a tough 7-3 loss as the Diplomats were able to put up a big four-run fourth inning that the Devils could not rally back from.

The next day, Tue., April 9, the Devils took to the road again to face the Gettysburg College Bullets. The Bullets initially shot out to a 3-run lead after plating two in the second inning. In the fourth, the Devils plated three runs after RBI singles in a row by Max Brown ’19, Chris Delsandro ’21 and Brendan Pell ’21. With the game tied 6-6 in the seventh, Brown tied the game on an RBI double. The Devils took the lead after Delsandro scored on a wild pitch. Tommy Koide ’21 came up big in the eighth and ninth innings, allowing only one hit and one walk. The Devils won 7-6 and improved to 5-2 against conference opponents.

After a setback at home against the Shenandoah Hornets, Wed., April 10, the Devils hosted Gettysburg Fri., April 12, and played them for the second time in the week, winning 17-10. The momentum from the win in Gettysburg stayed with the Devils as they traveled to Chestertown Maryland to face the Washington College Shoremen Sat., April 12. The Devils opened the scoring in the bottom of the first off a home run by Alex Jacobson ’19. The Shoremen answered in the bottom of the first with four runs of their own and would go on to win 10-3 as the Devils would fail to add to the scoreboard.

In the second game of the series, the Shoremen would score first, plating three in the first. The Devils would tie the Shoremen in the third after a double from Max Matilsky ’20 brought their total to three runs. The Shoremen added another three runs in the sixth, but the Devils quickly answered. In the top of the seventh the Devils exploded for 11 runs, in part due to a grand slam homer by Brown and a two-run shot by Brian Reilly ’20. The final score was 17-6 as Devils’ pitching shut down the Shoremen in the later innings. After the victory the Devils improved to 20-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference, leaving them tied with John Hopkins University for first in the conference. They hope to hold this position.