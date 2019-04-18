Russel Wilson Gets Large Contract Extension

According to the Associated Press and ESPN, Russel Wilson and The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a four-year $140 million extension, making him the highest paid player in the National Football League (NFL). The deal included a $65 million signing bonus.

The deal comes along with great relief for the Seahawks; for if the two sides could not agree on an extension this off-season, it could have led to their 30-year-old quarterback testing free agency in the 2020 off-season.

Wilson had been rumored to have expressed interest in leaving Seattle if the Seahawks did not offer him a suitable multiple year extension.

In a league where team success is significantly correlated to the proficiency of the quarterback, the Seahawks made the right decision in locking down one of the best players at the position.

The five-time Pro-Bowler has been to two Super Bowls in his eight-year career, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson also led the league in passer rating in 2015, as well as throwing 34 touchdown passes in 2017, the most that year. He has led the Seahawks to a 75-36-1 record over the past 8 seasons, never obtaining a losing season as the quarterback.

Many scouts were unable to predict the success of Wilson due to his short stature. Traditionally, the quarterback position is occupied by someone who is around 6’4”. Wilson is about 5’10”. Although he is shorter in stature, his skills are incredible in comparison and he has made a huge impact on the field and continues to do so.

He fell to the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Wilson was the 6th overall quarterback taken in the draft behind Andrew Luck (1), Robert Griffin III (2), Brandon Weeden (22), and Brock Osweiler (57). The 75th overall selection, Russel Wilson, went on the win Rookie of the Year in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks have seemed to escape the reality of many teams in the NFL by locking up Wilson for the next four years. Teams are consistently searching for a decent quarterback to build their team around in order to be successful; the Seahawks have that solidified in Russel Wilson and will continue to have strong performances.