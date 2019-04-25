Baseball Tops McDaniels and Falls to Johns Hopkins

Last Tues., April 16 the Dickinson Red Devils baseball team took to the road to face the McDaniel Green Terror in Westminster, Md.

In the top of the fifth, Brendan Pell ’21 doubled to drive in Chris Delsandro ’21 after he reached on a fielder’s choice. Later in the inning Alex Cohen ’21 drove in Pell and Max Matilsky ’20 on a single to right. The Devils would tack on another in the sixth and would explode in the top of the ninth for five runs on five hits, a walk and an error. During the Devil’s late offensive production, Ben Rapaport ’19 pitched brilliantly, allowing no runs on five hits in nine innings while striking out five and walking three. The Devils would face the McDaniel Green Terror again, hosting them at McPhail Field on Thurs., April 18. The Devils would get out to an early lead. However, it didn’t last long as the Green Terror scored four runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. They would tack on another in the ninth as well, growing the deficit to two for the Devils in the bottom of the ninth. Brian Reilly ’20 hit a two-run homer to tie the game, and later in the inning, with Alex Jacobson ’19 and Max Brown ’19 on second and third, Delsandro drove a single to right to score the winning run. The final tally was 6-5, helping the Devils improve their record to 9-3 in the conference after the win.

On Sat., April 20, the Devils traveled to Baltimore to face the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays for a double header. It was a doubleheader with big implications in the Centennial Conference playoff race.

Unfortunately, after a fast 6-0 start in the first, Devils pitching struggled all night, allowing sixteen runs on thirteen hits. The Devils scored 14 of their own in total, but they ultimately ended up falling 16-14. The second game of the doubleheader ended in similar fashion, with the final tally being 11-10. The Blue Jays scored first, but the Devils rallied to improve the score to 8-7 in favor of the Devils in the sixth. They weren’t able to hold them off, falling to a 9-5 record in the conference.