Men and Women’s Track and Field Perform Well at Mason-Dixon Invitational

The Dickinson College men and women’s track team competed in the Mason-Dixon Invitational Saturday, April 20. There were many strong competitors and the teams had a strong showing at Gettysburg College.

On the women’s side Isabel Fife ’22 placed second in the mile. She had one of the highest finishes for the day on the women’s side. Kyra Ramos ’21 and Laura Berman ’22 had eight and ninth place finishes respectively in the 800 meters. Mary Smith ’20 did well in the field events, competing in shot put, hammer throw and discus, coming in third, fourth and fifth overall in each of these events respectively.

The men also had a strong day. Jacob Doherty-Munro ’22 had the highest finish of the day placing first in the steeple chase. Ben Brandeis came in second in the 400-meter hurdles and fifth in the 100 meters. Kacper Rzempoluch competed in the 200 and 400 meters placing seventh and ninth.

The entire team did not travel to Gettysburg, but it was a good meet for the Red Devils. “The Mason-Dixon Invite was a really great meet with a lot of great competition that really brought out the Dickinson fighting spirit” commented Rzempoluch.

We wish the men luck as they compete in their final meets of the season.