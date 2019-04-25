Softball Tops Muhlenberg to Secure Centennial Conference Playoff Spot

The Dickinson College women’s softball team has had an excellent season of games at home. This past Saturday, April 20 the women hosted one of their last double headers of the season at home against Messiah College for Senior Day. The women played a great set of games coming out with 3-1 and 5-4 victories.

The first game began with a run from Messiah in the fourth inning. This increased the drive of the women of Dickinson and they scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. Julie Siecinski ’21 reached for the first run for the Red Devils. Kristen Acocella ’21 came in for the second, and Kat Parise ’20 rounded the bases for the third.

The women carried the momentum from the first game into the second and were on fire coming out of the gate. In the bottom of the first inning the women of Dickinson, wasting no time, scored five runs, pulling into a fast lead they would hold for the remainder of the game. Marissa Fabbo ’21, brought three of the runs in herself, hitting a three-RBI double. The Red Devils did not score any more runs but they held Messiah to three in the sixth and one in the seventh for a one run victory.

Madison Milaszewski ’19, pitcher for the Red Devils, pitched her 400th career strikeout in this game, an impressive feat for any pitcher.

This set of wins brought the Red Devils to 18-14 overall. They look to finish their season in the upcoming week and we wish them luck as they set their sights on victory to bring them to an end and into the playoff season where they have secured their spot thanks to these two wins.