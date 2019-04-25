Women’s Lacrosse Tops Muhlenberg

As the year is coming to a close, seasons are coming to reach their end as well and it is lighting a fire of momentum under each team involved. The Dickinson College women’s lacrosse team feels the fire and brought it to the field in their game Saturday, April 20, against Muhlenberg where they found themselves a 16-9 victory.

The women’s lacrosse team has had a very strong season and are making a name for themselves in the conference and keeping up the good standing that they continue to hold in regards to the other teams competing. As the season comes to a close the women are looking to continue making a mark in their division and making their way through conference play. The team has a very strong roster and each player contributes to a large degree to the team.

In the first half, the Red Devils scored six and pulled into the lead one goal ahead of Muhlenberg who tallied five of their own. Mack Maurer ’21 and Erika Bloes ’21 scored without assists followed by Greta Holt ’21 who helped to put the first set of goals for Dickinson on the board.

The second half of the game was even stronger for Dickinson than the first half. The Red Devils totaled 10 goals of their own compared to only four made by Muhlenberg. Anne Dunster ’19 made a total of four goals as well as the competition of three assists. The women of Dickinson won the game with confidence and excitement.

Dunster brought her career total to 209 goals. On Wednesday, April 17, Dunster became only the second women’s lacrosse player in Red Devil history to reach 200 career points.

The Red Devils topped the scoreboards in many areas. To begin they led in terms of shots taken. Dickinson took a total of 38 compared to the 22 that Muhlenberg was able to put on goal. The Red Devils had 22 ground balls higher than the 16 from Muhlenberg.

This win brought Dickinson’s overall record to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in the Centennial Conference. With this strong record the women hope to continue their season into conference play after regular season games have ended.

This year the women have averaged approximately 14.14 goals a game. This is a very high number for the women and is many goals higher than it has been in previous years. It is about three point higher than the average was in 2017 and 2018. The women are going to continue this large amount of scoring into the rest of their season and hope that it holds as enough to help them find victory in post-season play. With high amounts of scoring, it is easier for the women to intimidate the competition and find success often.

We wish the women luck as they are set to compete against Ursinus Saturday. April 27 for their final game of the season before the first round of playoffs is set to take place.