Football tops Gettysburg to Keep Hold of the Bucket

Last week, Saturday, Sept. 21, the Dickinson Red Devils faced the Gettysburg Bullets on the road where they played for the hottly contested Little Brown Bucket which goes to the winner.Gettysburg won the coin toss to start the game, electing to receive the kickoff. After the defense forced a punt on the Bullets’ opening drive, the offense had great field position at the 34-yard line to start their next possession. After a two-yard completion on the first play of the drive, running back Philip Butler ’21 rushed for 63 yards to Gettysburg’s one yard-line. Butler finished the drive with a one yard rush on the next play for a touchdown. A successful extra-point kick by Trystin Golowski ’20 brought the score to 7-0. On the second play of Gettysburg’s following drive Anthony Cicini ’23 forced a fumble at the Bullets’ 34-yard line. After a ten-yard rush by running back Jeremy Walsh ’19, Quarterback Tim Graham ’21 passed to Daniel Salamone for thirty-two yards for the touchdown. Another successful point after try brought the score to 14-0. With seven minutes left in the quarter the Devils began another strong drive on offense. After a string of successful pass attempts Butler rushed for 66 yards for his second score of the day, bringing the score to 21-0 after the PAT. On the Bullet’s following drive Zach Mooney ’21 forced a fumble which set up the Devils’ offense at their 39-yard line. On a drive that included a 47-yard reception by wide receiver Christopher Longo ’21 the Dickinson scored its fourth touchdown of the quarter. After both defenses fought each other for the most of the second quarter, Gettysburg scored their first touchdown of the game with less than five minutes remaining. A failed PAT and the touchdown decreased their deficit to 28-6. In the third quarter the Devils tacked on two more touchdowns to bring the score to 42-6. The Bullets were able to make some inroads in the second quarter; however, the final score was 56-20. The offense produced 596 yards of offense in the win, with running back Butler producing 182 yards of his own. After the game the Devils improved to 2-1 with a 1-1 record in the conference. Next Saturday Dickinson hosts the Johns Hopkins University Blue Jays at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 in what is expected to be a hotly contested conference game.

The game is set to happen during homecoming weekend and will hopefully draw a big turn out from families visiting that will fill the stands.