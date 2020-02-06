Women’s Basketball Falls to Haverford in Centennial Conference Meet-Up
February 6, 2020
The Dickinson College women’s basketball team traveled to Haverford this past Saturday, Feb. 1 where they unfortunately found a 65-48 loss.
The game started very evenly in the beginning with the score only reaching 2-2 for one basket each after 3 minutes. Haverford pulled into the lead shortly after but this was not to be unanswered by the Red Devils who cut the deficit. The first quarter ended in Haverford’s favor with a 13-9 lead that Dickinson was ready to capture.
The second quarter went similar to the first with Haverford maintaining a lead to hold a 32-23 lead going in to the locker room at the half. The third quarter was when Haverford took off and pulled the score to a 20-point lead, 54-34. The Red Devils did not back down and played as hard as they could in the fourth quarter, scoring 3 more than Haverford with a 14-11 quarter. This unfortunately was not enough to secure the victory for the Red Devils and they found a loss in the centennial conference. This brought the women to a 9-10 record overall and a 7-7 record in the centennial conference.
Kate Deutsch ’22 led the Red Devils in points scored with 12 individual points. The team had a total of 42 rebounds, matching the numbers that Haverford put up. The Red Devils had 4 assists and 12 total points off of turnovers, a strong total. 16 points were made from the paint compared to the 28 of Haverford.
We wish the women luck as they host Johns Hopkins this upcoming Thursday, Feb. 6 and Ursinus Saturday, Feb. 8 for two in conference match ups where they hope to play hard and find victory.
The women have a strong record in the conference and will look to better it as they continue towards the end of their season looking for a bid into the Centennial Conference.
