Red Devils Fight Hard but Fall to Bullets in Quarter-finals.

The Dickinson Women’s Volleyball Team made its first appearance in the Centennial Conference post-season in fourteen years on Wednesday. Despite the early advantage in all sets played, the Red Devils could not keep their edge as they fell to the Gettysburg College Bullets 0-3.

Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd, the Devils started the first set on the right foot as they had an advantage of 7-2. However, the visiting team countered quickly, catching up to the Devils with a response that brought the score to 9-8. After that, the Bullets took over the advantage, as they secured a score of 14-9. To finish up the set, the visiting team continued to push and they took the win, 25-20.

The second set was the toughest of the night. The Devils started with a 4-1 advantage, but Gettysburg rapidly caught up to even the score. The teams traded the next ten points to keep the score at 9-9. However, it was the Bullets who were able to break out of this pattern, getting the advantage and winning the set 25-16.

The final set of the night started with a home advantage of 5-3. Once again, Gettysburg tied the game at an even 8-8. Similarly to what happened in the second set, the teams split the points until they reached a tie of 17-17. The following 8 points were all won by the Bullets except one, reaching a match point score of 24-18. With a final effort from the Devils, they were able to shorten the distance to only 3 points. However, the Bullets were able to secure the point they needed to win the set, winning 25-21.

With the 2022 season over, it is exciting to think about what will happen with the volleyball team next year. Head Coach Jenn McMonagle did a great job in exploiting each player’s best qualities and was not afraid to play the right players at the right time. Coach McMonagle also gave plenty of playing time for underclassmen like Alexa Barowski ’25, Amelia Kim ’26, and Camille Dofiles ’26, which bodes well for the future of the team. Although the presence of upperclassman Emma Lange ’23 will definitely be missed next year, other upperclassmen like Emma Popham ’24 and Ann Marie Patterson ’24 will definitely step up to the challenge.