Red Devils Sweep Swarthmore

The Red Devils softball team swept Swarthmore in a Saturday doubleheader, winning the first game 6-3 and the second game 2-0. The sweep improved Dickinson’s record to 3-1 in conference play. Dickinson’s aces, Riley Kuehn ’23 and Lindsay Kucker ’23, were integral to the victories. With solid starts, both are top three in the conference in Earned Run Average. Each pitcher had run support and great fielding behind them.

Coach Matt Richwine expressed confidence in his two top arms.

“Our two starters today have some of the best numbers in the conference. We know that teams will get their hits, but as long as they keep composure and hit their spots, then the playing field is evened out no matter the batter.” When Kucker, who sports a 1.85 ERA, got into a jam in the top of the 7th inning, Coach Richwine had a mound visit with her.

Richwine said, “I probably have more confidence in her than herself. She calmed it down pretty quick and took control again.” Kucker said, “I appreciate the trust he has in me to leave me in that jam.”

Kucker added, “the biggest thing is my headspace. I’m zoned in. I don’t really hear anything else and I’m just trying to throw strikes. Practice over the years in high pressure situations has prepared me for this. I was just throwing strikes and throwing hard. I have a great team backing me up.”

Coach Richwine has not just given the pitchers confidence, but he has instilled it in the whole team.

“I trust my teammates wholeheartedly. Whenever the ball is put in play, I know that they have my back,” Kucker said. Regarding the defense, Richwine made it clear that the trust he and his players have in the team’s defense leads to positive results.

Swarthmore put pressure on the Dickinson defense, as they struck out four times in two games, but the Dickinson defense was up to the challenge, committing just one error in the sweep.

“We know that we’re going to probably hold most teams’ run numbers down because of our pitching, but in those games there’s almost more pressure on our defense because one mistake can change the game. We worked with the fielders to not put that amount of pressure on themselves in the moment. We feel pretty good about the defense we have,” Richwine said.

For a team that is so confident, it may be surprising that five first-years start for the Red Devils.

Richwine proclaimed, “I knew our freshman class was going to be talented but they have done everything they’ve needed to at this point, and there is room to continue to develop.”

Red Devils first-years include Abby Kohan ’26, who relieved Kuehn in the first game, pitching 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief. She also went 2-3 with a double and two RBI. Jane Lloyd ’26 went 1-3 on the weekend with an RBI single and four walks.

With a blend of talented veterans and skilled rookies, the Red Devils’ outlook, this year and for years to come, looks bright.