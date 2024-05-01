Draft Day 2024!

Plenty of speculation has come with the 2024 NFL draft. Who will land a quarterback? Will there be trades? Who gets my favorite prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry? Here are my predictions of how teams will pick on Thursday the 25th. All picks were chosen based on data and analysis from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

Chicago Bears – QB Caleb Williams

No brainer here. All signs point to the generational talent landing in Chicago.

Washington Commanders – QB Jayden Daniels

Although Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels have been interchangeable at pick 2, the consensus is the Commanders will take Daniels. Hopefully it’s the right choice.

New England Patriots – QB Drake Maye

The Patriots hope to fill Tom Brady’s shoes again with Drake Maye’s strong arm, athleticism, and high ceiling.

Arizona Cardinals – WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Cardinals add a much-needed weapon to help Kyler Murray return to form. Harrison Jr. is the first hole plugged in the sinking ship of an Arizona roster.

TRADE! Minnesota Vikings – QB JJ McCarthy

The Vikings make a desperation heave to maintain Kirk Cousins era success while the Chargers get picks 11 and 23. Minnesota’s roster is competitive, and JJ McCarthy will ideally get time behind Sam Darnold.

New York Giants – WR Malik Nabers

The Giants finally get Daniel Jones help after 6 years. The Giants and Malik Nabers look to revitalize a chronically bad receiving room.

Tennessee Titans – T Joe Alt

The Titans have a large hole at tackle. Joe Alt is the best tackle in the draft. Makes sense.

Atlanta Falcons – DE Dallas Turner

Dallas Turner’s lateral quickness will send shockwaves into a middling Atlanta pass rush.

Chicago Bears – DE Jared Verse

The Bears select Montez Sweat’s counterpart to create a formidable edge tandem for years to come.

New York Jets – WR Rome Odunze

The Jets look to capitalize on Aaron Rodgers twilight years with Odunze, who will pair nicely with Garret Wilson.

Los Angeles Chargers – TE Brock Bowers

Jim Harbaugh begins to reshape the Chargers in his own image with a run blocking and receiving tight end to push the run and help Justin Herbert.

Denver Broncos – DE Laiatu Latu

The Broncos stick to defense and will take a chance on QB in later rounds. Sean Payton will look to help Latu reach his potential in the mile high.

Las Vegas Raiders – OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

I don’t recognize a single person on the Raiders depth chart at tackle. Fashanu should be a good pick no matter what.

New Orleans Saints – OT Tailese Fuaga

Ryan Ramzyck’s injury concerns call for an insurance policy in violent run blocker Tailese Fuaga.

Indianapolis Colts – CB Quinyon Mitchell

There are great options at corner in this draft. Quinyon Mitchell has the intangibles to be CB1 for a young Colts team.

TRADE! Green Bay Packers – CB Terrion Arnold

The Packers free agency aggression carries into the draft. Green Bay trades pick 25 and their second-round pick to Seattle to continue their secondary overhaul.

Jacksonville Jaguars – CB Cooper DeJean

Three corners in a row! The Packers hopping the Jags forces them to pull the trigger on the trigger on DeJean, whose versatility in the secondary will be valued in Jacksonville.

Cincinnati Bengals – OT Troy Fautanu

Joe Burrow has spent as much time being injured as being the Bengals savior. Fautanu ensures long term protection on the prettiest quarterback in the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams – DT Johnny Newton

The Rams use their rare first round pick to replace Aaron Donald with the similarly sized and skilled Johnny Newton.

Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Amarius Mims

Complementing tackle Broderick Jones with college teammate Amarius Mims will have Russel Wilson coming up with more corny catchphrases in delight.

Miami Dolphins – OT JC Latham

The Dolphins offensive line got massacred in free agency, JC Latham will be their band aid.

Philadelphia Eagles – CB Nate Wiggins

After getting leapfrogged by Green Bay, Philly will “settle” for Nate Wiggins. Wiggins is still a talented prospect and will inject youth into the Eagles aging secondary.

Los Angeles Chargers – DT Byron Murphy II

Jim Harbaugh picks up the future anchor of his defensive line with well-rounded Byron Murphy to disrupt the middle alongside Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Dallas Cowboys – OG Graham Barton

Graham Barton is a versatile lineman, which would be a good fit for a franchise looking to fill multiple holes lost in free agency.

Seattle Seahawks – OG Jackson Powers-Johnson

Similar philosophy to the prior Cowboys pick here for Seattle. There’s a large void in the middle of their o-line, and Powers-Johnson can solidify the protection for Geno Smith.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – DE Chop Robinson

Todd Bowles’s defensive minded approach leads the Bucs to Chop Robinson to round out their younger defensive line.

Arizona Cardinals – DE Darius Robinson

The Cardinals could take anyone and have a need filled. Arizona takes a flyer on the raw yet physically imposing Darius Robinson to wreak havoc.

Buffalo Bills – WR Brian Thomas Jr.

This one is obvious. The Bills dumped Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis in free agency. Buffalo’s first move to get Josh Allen some weapons is the strong and athletic Thomas Jr.

Detroit Lions – CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

This guy is named Kool-Aid that’s so cool. He’s good at football too and the Lions need a corner.

Baltimore Ravens – WR Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell adds to an already speedy wide receiver core to help Lamar Jackson and the Ravens get over the hump.

San Francisco 49ers – OT Tyler Guyton

The Niners were beat badly on the offensive line in the Super Bowl. Guyton will seal the edge with his physicality and size to protect my glorious king Brock Purdy

Kansas City Chiefs – WR Xavier Worthy

The Chiefs wide receiver room is either terrible or in legal trouble. Xavier Worthy’s record-breaking speed paired with Patrick Mahomes could spell three-peat.