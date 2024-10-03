Hellraisers: A new student-led engagement initiative

Seniors Amari Campbell ’25, Andre Eversley ’25, Izabella Caballero ’25, and Sarah Jang ’25, noticed a need for more student support for our sports teams and student-engaged school spirit in general. From that idea came the Hellraisers.

They began by networking online, reaching out to sports teams’ Instagram pages as well as some well-established organizations on-campus such as MOB and Student Senate. After establishing meaningful connections they created their IG page.

They focused hard on social media due to its convenience and accessbility. They noticed a problem with the Instagram pages of the sports teams and Dickinson athletics. They felt that their pages connected only with alumni and players, so they sought to create a page that is both informational and encouraging.

The founders were elated to see their initiative popularise quickly as student-athletes, parents, and all Dickinsonians showed their excitement for the fresh presence the Hellraisers brought to our teams’ games. Their goal of fostering an environment for school spirit had begun to come to fruition, and they were more excited than ever.

Looking for ways to reach out to the Carlisle community Campbell reached out to a local youth football league and invited the coach and families to attend. Children decked out in all red shouting “roll devs” could be spotted throughout our past few home football games. They hope to continue these connections with the high school students as well.

The Hellraisers are also considering fundraising in hopes of collecting more merch such as the “Red Out” t-shirts that were handed out at a football game, cowbells, hand clackers and blow-up whackers. They believe that with more incentives, students may be more likely to show up to games.

The four seniors have committed to going to three games a week, rotating their choice of sport from women’s and men’s, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, cross-country, field hockey, and football.

The Hellraisers are not playing favorites. Campbell made it clear that he wants to support every team. He claimed, “If you show up we’ll show out.”

In attending these games they’ve received encouraging positive feedback from both student-athletes and their parents who appreciate the efforts of the student-engagement group.

The point of this initiative is to encourage four core values. The first being community, then spirit, inclusion, and lastly commitment. “You’re not a Hellraiser without those for things.” Caballero says.

In running Hellraisers, the four hope to achieve these goals not only by themselves but as a community.

In an effort to include more students, Hellraisers offers a Dickinson shuttle to and from select games since some fields are a too far to walk to for members of the Dickinson community.

They also support all sports, because, in Campbell’s words, “being a student-athlete is hard work!”

Eversley has been in the athlete’s shoes and understands that with support and encouragement from one’s community. “You’ll be able to lock in” Eversley says.

They stress that any Dickinsonian can be a Hellraiser. It’s not about being an athlete, being well-versed in sports, or even liking sports. It’s about loving our community and showing up for each other.

Their Instagram page @hellraisers.dson and attend any upcoming games. Without continued engagement, this dream may not be possible. If you have any ideas or want to support this sector of the initiative feel free to reach out to them by direct message on their Instagram page.





